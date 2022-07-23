Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (- 4, 0)
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring.
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Key Concepts
Factoring Quadratic Expressions
Greatest Common Factor (GCF)
Zero Product Property
Find each product and write the result in standard form. - 3i(7i - 5)
A new car worth \$45,000 is depreciating in value by \$5000 per year. a. Write a formula that models the car's value, y, in dollars, after x years. b. Use the formula from part (a) to determine after how many years the car's value will be \$10,000. c. Graph the formula from part (a) in the first quadrant of a rectangular coordinate system. Then show your solution to part (b) on the graph.
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. [- 3, ∞)
Solve and check each linear equation. x - 5(x + 3) = 13
You are choosing between two gyms. One gym offers membership for a fee of \$40 plus a monthly fee of \$25. The other offers membership for a fee of \$15 plus a monthly fee of \$30. After how many months will the total cost at each gym be the same? What will be the total cost for each gym?