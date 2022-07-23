Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 9
Chapter 2, Problem 9

Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring. 3x2+12x=03x^2 + 12x = 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by writing the equation: \(3x^2 + 12x = 0\).
Factor out the greatest common factor (GCF) from both terms. The GCF of \$3x^2\( and \)12x\( is \)3x$, so factor it out: \(3x(x + 4) = 0\).
Apply the Zero Product Property, which states that if a product of two factors is zero, then at least one of the factors must be zero. Set each factor equal to zero: \(3x = 0\) and \(x + 4 = 0\).
Solve each equation separately: For \(3x = 0\), divide both sides by 3 to get \(x = 0\). For \(x + 4 = 0\), subtract 4 from both sides to get \(x = -4\).
Write the solution set combining both values: \(x = 0\) and \(x = -4\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Factoring Quadratic Expressions

Factoring involves rewriting a quadratic expression as a product of simpler expressions, typically binomials or monomials. For example, 3x² + 12x can be factored by taking out the greatest common factor (GCF), which simplifies solving the equation.
Recommended video:
06:08
Solving Quadratic Equations by Factoring

Greatest Common Factor (GCF)

The GCF is the largest expression that divides all terms of a polynomial without a remainder. Identifying and factoring out the GCF simplifies the equation, making it easier to solve by setting each factor equal to zero.
Recommended video:
5:57
Graphs of Common Functions

Zero Product Property

This property states that if the product of two factors equals zero, then at least one of the factors must be zero. After factoring the equation, set each factor equal to zero to find the solutions of the equation.
Recommended video:
3:49
Product, Quotient, and Power Rules of Logs
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (- 4, 0)

1200
views
Textbook Question

Find each product and write the result in standard form. - 3i(7i - 5)

121
views
Textbook Question

A new car worth \$45,000 is depreciating in value by \$5000 per year. a. Write a formula that models the car's value, y, in dollars, after x years. b. Use the formula from part (a) to determine after how many years the car's value will be \$10,000. c. Graph the formula from part (a) in the first quadrant of a rectangular coordinate system. Then show your solution to part (b) on the graph.

434
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. [- 3, ∞)

884
views
Textbook Question

Solve and check each linear equation. x - 5(x + 3) = 13

1025
views
Textbook Question

You are choosing between two gyms. One gym offers membership for a fee of \$40 plus a monthly fee of \$25. The other offers membership for a fee of \$15 plus a monthly fee of \$30. After how many months will the total cost at each gym be the same? What will be the total cost for each gym?

864
views