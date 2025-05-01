Problem 51
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square.
Problem 53
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square.
Problem 55
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square.
Problem 57
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square.
Problem 59
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square.
Problem 61
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square.
Problem 63
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square.
Problem 65
Solve each equation in Exercises 65–74 using the quadratic formula.
Problem 69
Solve each equation in Exercises 65–74 using the quadratic formula.
Problem 71
Solve each equation in Exercises 65–74 using the quadratic formula.
Problem 75
In Exercises 75–82, compute the discriminant. Then determine the number and type of solutions for the given equation.
Problem 77
In Exercises 75–82, compute the discriminant. Then determine the number and type of solutions for the given equation.
Problem 85
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice.
Problem 87
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice.
Problem 89
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice.
Problem 95
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice.
Problem 96
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice.
Problem 97
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice.
Problem 99
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice.
Problem 101
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice.
Problem 103
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice.
Problem 106
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 1/x + 1/(x + 3) = 1/4
Problem 179
Exercises 177–179 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. If is substituted for x in the equation , is the resulting statement true or false?
Problem 2
Solve each polynomial equation in Exercises 1–10 by factoring and then using the zero-product principle.
Problem 4
Solve each polynomial equation in Exercises 1–10 by factoring and then using the zero-product principle.
Problem 7
Solve each polynomial equation in Exercises 1–10 by factoring and then using the zero-product principle.
Problem 10
Solve each polynomial equation in Exercises 1–10 by factoring and then using the zero-product principle.
Problem 13
Solve each radical equation in Exercises 11–30. Check all proposed solutions. √(x + 3) = x - 3
Problem 16
Solve each radical equation in Exercises 11–30. Check all proposed solutions. √(6x + 1) = x - 1
Problem 19
Solve each radical equation in Exercises 11–30. Check all proposed solutions.
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
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