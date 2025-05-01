Problem 179

Exercises 177–179 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. If − 8 -8 is substituted for x in the equation 5 x 2 3 + 11 x 1 3 + 2 = 0 5x^{\frac{2}{3}} + 11x^{\frac{1}{3}} + 2 = 0 , is the resulting statement true or false?