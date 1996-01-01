College Algebra
Recent Channels
College Algebra
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
2. Equations and Inequalities
Quadratic Equations
Solve Problems Modeled by Quadratic Equations
Problem
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 3x^2 = 60
Show Answer
Similar Solution
1m
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Example 4: Applying the quadratic formula | Quadratic equations
by Khan Academy
87 views
Create and solve quadratic equations
by LearnZillion
35 views
More Word Problems Using Quadratic Equations
by patrickJMT
182 views
More Word Problems Using Quadratic Equations - Example 3
by patrickJMT
50 views
Solving a Geometry Word Problem by Using Quadratic Equations - Example 1
by patrickJMT
52 views
Solving a Geometry Word Problem by Using Quadratic Equations - Example 2
by patrickJMT
87 views
Solving a Geometry Word Problem by Using Quadratic Equations - Example 3
by patrickJMT
143 views
Word Problems Using the Pythagorean Theorem - Example 1
by patrickJMT
29 views
Word Problems Using the Pythagorean Theorem - Example 2
by patrickJMT
71 views
Word Problems Using the Pythagorean Theorem - Example 3
by patrickJMT
73 views
Solving for 'X' ; Quadratic Equation / Pythagorean Theorem - Example 1
by patrickJMT
47 views
Solving for 'X' ; Quadratic Equations Involving the Pythagorean Theorem - Example 2
by patrickJMT
25 views
Solving for 'X' ; Quadratic Equations Involving the Pythagorean Theorem - Example 3
by patrickJMT
49 views
Solving Word Problems in Distance, Rate, and Time Using Quadratics - Example 1
by patrickJMT
164 views
Solving Word Problems in Distance, Rate, and Time Using Quadratics - Example 2
by patrickJMT
34 views
Solving Word Problems involving Distance, Rate, and Time Using Quadratics - Example 3
by patrickJMT
34 views
A Projectile Problem Using Quadratics - Example 1
by patrickJMT
30 views
Solving a Projectile Problem Using Quadratics - Example 2
by patrickJMT
28 views
More Word Problems Using Quadratic Equations - Example 1
by patrickJMT
81 views
More Word Problems Using Quadratic Equations - Example 2
by patrickJMT
41 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.