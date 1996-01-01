Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Solve each polynomial equation in Exercises 1–10 by factoring and then using the zero-product principle. 4y^3 - 2 = y - 8y^2

Similar Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.