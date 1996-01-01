College Algebra
Recent Channels
College Algebra
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
2. Equations and Inequalities
Other Types of Equations
Solving Polynomial Equations by Factoring
Problem
Solve each polynomial equation in Exercises 1–10 by factoring and then using the zero-product principle. 4x^3 - 12x^2 = 9x - 27
Show Answer
Similar Solution
3m
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
How to find the roots of a polynomials by factoring
by Brian McLogan
89 views
Factoring Out the GCF - Positive Exponents
by Pearson
17 views
How to Factor and Solve fourth Degree Polynomials - Simple Technique
by PreMath
279 views
Factoring by Grouping
by Pearson
31 views
Finding all the Zeros of a Polynomial - Example 2
by patrickJMT
29 views
Factor Polynomial Given a Complex / Imaginary Root
by patrickJMT
57 views
❖ Finding all the Zeros of a Polynomial - Example 3 ❖
by patrickJMT
32 views
Finding all the Zeros of a Polynomial - Example 1
by patrickJMT
18 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.