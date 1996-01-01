College Algebra
2. Equations and Inequalities
Other Types of Equations
Solve Equations That Are Quadratic In Form
Problem
Solve each radical equation in Exercises 11–30. Check all proposed solutions. √(x + 3) = x - 3
Similar Solution
5m
