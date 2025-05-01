Problem 23
Solve each radical equation in Exercises 11–30. Check all proposed solutions. √(x + 8) - √(x - 4) = 2
Problem 27
Solve each radical equation in Exercises 11–30. Check all proposed solutions. √(2x + 3) + √(x - 2) = 2
Problem 30
Solve each radical equation in Exercises 11–30. Check all proposed solutions.
Problem 33
Solve each equation with rational exponents in Exercises 31–40. Check all proposed solutions. (x - 4)3/2 = 27
Problem 37
Solve each equation with rational exponents in Exercises 31–40. Check all proposed solutions. (x - 4)2/3 = 16
Problem 39
Solve each equation with rational exponents in Exercises 31–40. Check all proposed solutions.
Problem 43
Solve each equation in Exercises 41–60 by making an appropriate substitution.
Problem 45
Solve each equation in Exercises 41–60 by making an appropriate substitution. x - 13√x + 40 = 0
Problem 52
Solve each equation in Exercises 41–60 by making an appropriate substitution.
Problem 55
Solve each equation in Exercises 41–60 by making an appropriate substitution. (x - 5)2 - 4(x - 5) - 21 = 0
Problem 59
Solve each equation in Exercises 41–60 by making an appropriate substitution.
Problem 61
In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. |x| = 8
Problem 63
In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. |x - 2| = 7
Problem 65
In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. |2x - 1| = 5
Problem 67
In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. 2|3x - 2| = 14
Problem 69
In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. 7|5x| + 2 = 16
Problem 71
In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. 2|4 - (5/2)x| + 6 = 18
Problem 73
In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. |x + 1| + 5 = 3
Problem 75
In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. |2x - 1| + 3 = 3
Problem 77
The rule for rewriting an absolute value equation without absolute value bars can be extended to equations with two sets of absolute value bars: If u and v represent algebraic expressions, then |u| = |v| is equivalent to u = v or u = - v. Use this to solve the equations in Exercises 77–84. |3x - 1| = |x + 5|
Problem 79
The rule for rewriting an absolute value equation without absolute value bars can be extended to equations with two sets of absolute value bars: If u and v represent algebraic expressions, then |u| = |v| is equivalent to u = v or u = - v. Use this to solve the equations in Exercises 77–84. |4x - 3| = |4x - 5|
Problem 81
The rule for rewriting an absolute value equation without absolute value bars can be extended to equations with two sets of absolute value bars: If u and v represent algebraic expressions, then |u| = |v| is equivalent to u = v or u = - v. Use this to solve the equations in Exercises 77–84.
Problem 83
The rule for rewriting an absolute value equation without absolute value bars can be extended to equations with two sets of absolute value bars: If u and v represent algebraic expressions, then |u| = |v| is equivalent to u = v or u = - v. Use this to solve the equations in Exercises 77–84.
Problem 86
In Exercises 85–90, find the x-intercepts of the graph of each equation. Then use the x-intercepts to match the equation with its graph. [The graphs are labeled (a) through (f).]
a)b)c)d)e)f)
Problem 88
In Exercises 85–90, find the x-intercepts of the graph of each equation. Then use the x-intercepts to match the equation with its graph. [The graphs are labeled (a) through (f).]
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Problem 92
In Exercises 91–100, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y = |2 - 3x| and y = 13
Problem 94
In Exercises 91–100, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions.
Problem 96
In Exercises 91–100, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. and
Problem 98
In Exercises 91–100, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions.
Problem 100
In Exercises 91–100, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions.
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
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