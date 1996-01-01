Hello. Everyone in this video we're going to be looking at this practice problem where we need to solve the equation two plus the absolute value of 13 X -26 is equal to two. And in this case we're going to be solving for X. So we have two plus the absolute value of 13 X -26 is equal to two. So if i subtract two I'm left with the absolute value of X -26 is equal to zero. And in this case recall that when working with an absolute value say I was taking the absolute value of the equation you I would always get a positive A. But you could really be positive A. Or it could be negatively. So using that you can see that my absolute value is equal to zero. So it being positive or negative doesn't really matter Because either way is equal to zero. So I'm going to say 13 X -26 is equal to zero taking it out of the absolute value. So now I can solve for X by adding 26 to both sides. So I'm left with 13 X. Is equal to 26 Divided by 13. I got x is equal to two. So in this case you can see that my answer is X equals to once I solve the equation. And you can see that aligns with answer choice A. So hopefully that video, this video helped and see you next time

