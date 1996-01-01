College Algebra
Recent Channels
College Algebra
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
2. Equations and Inequalities
Other Types of Equations
Solving Equations Involving Absolute Value
Problem
In Exercises 91–100, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = 6(2x/(x - 3))^2, y2 = 5(2x/(x - 3)), and y1 exceeds y2 by 6
Show Answer
Similar Solution
5m
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Solve absolute value equations
by LearnZillion
130 views
Solving an Absolute Value Equation with Fractions
by Alexander Urrego
250 views
Absolute Value: Double Absolute Value Equations
by FerranteMath
55 views
Solving Absolute Value Equations Containing TWO Absolute Value Expressions - Example 3
by patrickJMT
39 views
Solving Absolute Value Equations - Example 1
by patrickJMT
108 views
Solving Absolute Value Equations - Example 2
by patrickJMT
66 views
Solving Absolute Value Equations Containing TWO Absolute Value Expressions - Example 1
by patrickJMT
28 views
Solving Absolute Value Equations Containing TWO Absolute Value Expressions - Example 2
by patrickJMT
39 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.