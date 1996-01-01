Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
College Algebra2. Equations and InequalitiesOther Types of EquationsSolve Radical Equations
4:50 minutes
Problem 81
Textbook Question

The rule for rewriting an absolute value equation without absolute value bars can be extended to equations with two sets of absolute value bars: If u and v represent algebraic expressions, then |u| = |v| is equivalent to u = v or u = - v. Use this to solve the equations in Exercises 77–84. |x^2 - 6| = |5x|

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
87views
Was this helpful?
3:44m

Watch next

Master Solving Equations with Two Radicals / Example 3.7 with a bite sized video explanation from

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.