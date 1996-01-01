The rule for rewriting an absolute value equation without absolute value bars can be extended to equations with two sets of absolute value bars:
If u and v represent algebraic expressions, then |u| = |v| is equivalent to u = v or u = - v. Use this to solve the equations in Exercises 77–84.
|x^2 - 6| = |5x|
