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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 9
Chapter 4, Problem 9

Use the four-step procedure for solving variation problems given on page 447 to solve Exercises 1–10. y varies jointly as a and b and inversely as the square root of c. y = 12 when a = 3, b = 2, and c = 25. Find y when a = 5, b = 3 and c = 9.

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Step 1: Identify the type of variation described. Since y varies jointly as a and b and inversely as the square root of c, we can write the variation equation as: \[y = k \cdot a \cdot b \div \sqrt{c}\] where \(k\) is the constant of variation.
Step 2: Use the given values \(y = 12\), \(a = 3\), \(b = 2\), and \(c = 25\) to find the constant \(k\). Substitute these values into the equation: \[12 = k \cdot 3 \cdot 2 \div \sqrt{25}\]
Step 3: Simplify the right side of the equation to solve for \(k\). Calculate the square root of 25 and multiply the known values: \[12 = k \cdot 6 \div 5\] Then solve for \(k\) by isolating it on one side.
Step 4: Once \(k\) is found, write the complete variation equation with \(k\) included: \[y = k \cdot a \cdot b \div \sqrt{c}\]
Step 5: Use the new values \(a = 5\), \(b = 3\), and \(c = 9\) to find the new value of \(y\). Substitute these values and the constant \(k\) into the equation and simplify: \[y = k \cdot 5 \cdot 3 \div \sqrt{9}\]

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Joint and Inverse Variation

Joint variation occurs when a variable depends on the product of two or more variables, while inverse variation means a variable depends on the reciprocal of another. In this problem, y varies jointly as a and b, and inversely as the square root of c, combining both types of variation in one relationship.
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Formulating the Variation Equation

To solve variation problems, write an equation expressing the dependent variable in terms of the independent variables and a constant of proportionality. Here, y = k * a * b / √c, where k is found using given values, enabling calculation of y for new inputs.
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Solving for the Constant of Proportionality

Use the provided values of y, a, b, and c to substitute into the variation equation and solve for the constant k. This step is crucial because k allows the equation to model the specific situation accurately before finding y for new variable values.
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Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 9–14.


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