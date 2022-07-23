Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 9–14.
As , ____
Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 9–14.
As , ____
Determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree.
Determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree.
In Exercises 9–16, a) List all possible rational zeros. b) Use synthetic division to test the possible rational zeros and find an actual zero. c) Use the quotient from part (b) to find the remaining zeros of the polynomial function. f(x)=x3+x2−4x−4
Use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the given polynomial function. Then use this end behavior to match the polynomial function with its graph. [The graphs are labeled (a) through (d).]
a.b. c. d.
Use the four-step procedure for solving variation problems given on page 447 to solve Exercises 1–10. y varies jointly as a and b and inversely as the square root of c. y = 12 when a = 3, b = 2, and c = 25. Find y when a = 5, b = 3 and c = 9.