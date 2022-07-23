Textbook Question
Find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola.
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Find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola.
Explain why it is not possible for a hyperbola to have foci at (0,-2) and (0,2) and vertices at (0,-3) and (0,3).
Find the standard form of the equation of each parabola satisfying the given conditions. Focus: (- 3, 4); Directrix: y = 2
Find the standard form of the equation of each parabola satisfying the given conditions. Focus: (3, 2); Directrix: x = - 1
Find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (0, -4), (0, 4); vertices: (0, −7), (0, 7)
Identify the conic represented by the equation without completing the square. 4x^2 - 9y^2 - 8x + 12y - 144 = 0