Problem 3
Use the formula for nPr to evaluate each expression. 8P5
Problem 4
Use the formula for nPr to evaluate each expression. 10P4
Problem 5
Use the formula for nPr to evaluate each expression. 6P6
Problem 7
Use the formula for nPr to evaluate each expression. 8P0
Problem 9
Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 9C5
Problem 10
Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 10C6
Problem 11
Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 11C4
Problem 13
Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 7C7
Problem 14
Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 4C4
Problem 15
Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 5C0
Problem 21
Evaluate each expression.
Problem 23
Evaluate each expression.
Problem 25
Evaluate each expression.
Problem 27
Evaluate each expression.
Problem 29
Use the Fundamental Counting Principle to solve Exercises 29–40. The model of the car you are thinking of buying is available in nine different colors and three different styles (hatchback, sedan, or sport). In how many ways can you order the car?
Problem 31
Use the Fundamental Counting Principle to solve Exercises 29–40. An ice cream store sells two drinks (sodas or milk shakes) in four sizes (small, medium, large, or jumbo) and five flavors (vanilla, strawberry, chocolate, coffee, or pistachio). In how many ways can a customer order a drink?
Problem 49
Use the formula for nCr to solve Exercises 49–56. An election ballot asks voters to select three city commissioners from a group of six candidates. In how many ways can this be done?
Problem 51
Use the formula for nCr to solve Exercises 49–56. Of 12 possible books, you plan to take 4 with you on vacation. How many different collections of 4 books can you take?
Problem 53
Use the formula for nCr to solve Exercises 49–56. You volunteer to help drive children at a charity event to the zoo, but you can fit only 8 of the 17 children present in your van. How many different groups of 8 children can you drive?
Problem 55
Use the formula for nCr to solve Exercises 49–56. To win at LOTTO in the state of Florida, one must correctly select 6 numbers from a collection of 53 numbers (1 through 53). The order in which the selection is made does not matter. How many different selections are possible?
Problem 92
How many four-digit odd numbers less than 6000 can be formed using the digits 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, and 9?
Problem 95
Retaining the Concepts. Solve and determine whether 8(x - 3) + 4 = 8x - 21 is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation.
Problem 97
Retaining the Concepts. Expand:
Problem 11
In Exercises 11–16, a die is rolled. Find the probability of getting a 4.
Problem 13
In Exercises 11–16, a die is rolled. Find the probability of getting an odd number.
Problem 15
In Exercises 11–16, a die is rolled. Find the probability of getting a number greater than 4.
Problem 17
You are dealt one card from a standard 52-card deck. Find the probability of being dealt a queen.
Problem 19
In Exercises 17–20, you are dealt one card from a standard 52-card deck. Find the probability of being dealt a picture card.
Problem 21
In Exercises 21–22, a fair coin is tossed two times in succession. The sample space of equally likely outcomes is {HH,HT,TH,TT}. Find the probability of getting two heads.
Problem 39
In Exercises 39–44, you are dealt one card from a 52-card deck. Find the probability that you are not dealt a king.
Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
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