Problem 9
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (x+2)³
Problem 11
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form.
Problem 13
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form.
Problem 15
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form.
Problem 17
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (x²+2y)4
Problem 19
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (y-3)4
Problem 21
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (2x3 − 1)4
Problem 23
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (c+2)5
Problem 25
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (x − 1)5
Problem 27
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (3x − y)5
Problem 29
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (2a + b)6
Problem 31
Write the first three terms in each binomial expansion, expressing the result in simplified form. (x+2)8
Problem 33
Write the first three terms in each binomial expansion, expressing the result in simplified form. (x - 2y)10
Problem 35
Write the first three terms in each binomial expansion, expressing the result in simplified form. (x2 + 1)16
Problem 37
Write the first three terms in each binomial expansion, expressing the result in simplified form. (y3 − 1)20
Problem 39
Find the term indicated in each expansion. (2x + y)6; third term
Problem 41
Find the term indicated in each expansion. (x − 1)9; fifth term
Problem 43
Find the term indicated in each expansion. (x2 + y3)8; sixth term
Problem 45
Find the term indicated in each expansion. (x − 1/2)9; fourth term
Problem 47
Find the term indicated in each expansion. (x2 + y)22; the term containing y14
Problem 49
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each expression and write the result in simplified form. (x3 +x-2)4
Problem 51
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each expression and write the result in simplified form. (x1/3 +x-1/3)3
Problem 53
Find f(x + h) − f(x)/h and simplify. f(x) = x4+7
Problem 55
Find the middle term in the expansion of (3/x + x/3)10
Problem 81
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand and then simplify the result: (x2 +x+ 1)3.
Problem 82
Find the term in the expansion of (x2 + y2)5 containing x4 as a factor.
Problem 88
Graph: f(x) = -2(x − 1)² (x + 3).
Problem 89
Evaluate n!/(n-r)! for n = 20 and r = 3
Problem 90
Evaluate n!/(n-r)!r! for n = 8 and r = 3
Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
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