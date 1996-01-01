Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

In Exercises 77–86, write each number in scientific notation. 0.0083

Similar Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.