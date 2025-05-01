Problem 55
Which inequality has solution set (-∞, ∞)?
A. (x-3)2≥0
B. (5x-6)2≤0
C. (6x+4)2>0
D. (8x+7)2<0
Problem 57
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (x-3)/(x+5)≤0
Problem 58
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (x-1)/(x-6)≤0
Problem 59
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (x+2)/(x+7)≥0
Problem 60
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (x+1)/(x-4)>0
Problem 61
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (1-x)/(x+2)<-1
Problem 62
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (6-x)/(x+2)>1
Problem 63
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 3/(x-6)≤2
Problem 64
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 3/(x-2)<1
Problem 65
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. -4/(1-x)<5
Problem 67
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 10/(x+3)≥1
Problem 68
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 3/(x+5)>2
Problem 69
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 10/(3+2x)≤5
Problem 70
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 1/(x+2)≥3
Problem 71
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 7/(x+2)≥1/(x+2)
Problem 72
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 5/(x+1)>12/(x+1)
Problem 73
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 5/(1-x)≤2/(1-x)
Problem 74
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 4/(3+x)≤3/(3+x)
Problem 75
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 3/(2x-1)>-4/x
Problem 77
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 4/(2-x)≥3/(1-x)
Problem 78
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 4/(x+1)<2/(x+3)
Problem 79
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (x+3)/(2x-5)≤1
Problem 80
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (x+2)/(2x+3)≤5
Problem 81
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (2x-3)/(x2+1)≥0
Problem 83
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (5-3x)2/(2x-5)3>0
Problem 84
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (5x-3)3/(25-8x)2≤0
Problem 85
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (2x-3)(3x+8)/(x-6)3≥0
Problem 86
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (9x-11)(2x+7)/(3x-8)3>0
Problem 91
Solve each problem. A baseball is hit so that its height, s, in feet after t seconds is s=-16t2+44t+4. For what time period is the ball at least 32 ft above the ground?
Problem 94
Solve each problem. Velocity of an Object The velocity of an object, v, after t seconds is given by v=3t2-18t+24.Find the interval where the velocity is negative.
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Back