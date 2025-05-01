Problem 1
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | = 7
Problem 2
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | = -7
Problem 3
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | > -7
Problem 4
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | > 7
Problem 5
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | < 7
Problem 6
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | ≥ 7
Problem 7
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | ≤ 7
Problem 8
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | ≠ 7
Problem 9
Solve each equation. |3x - 1 | = 2
Problem 10
Solve each equation. | 4x + 2 | = 5
Problem 11
Solve each equation. | 5 - 3x | = 3
Problem 12
Solve each equation. |7 - 3x| = 3
Problem 13
Solve each equation. | (x - 4)/ 2| = 5
Problem 15
Solve each equation. | 5/ (x-3) | = 10
Problem 16
Solve each equation. |3/ (2x - 3) | = 4
Problem 17
Solve each equation. | (6x + 1)/ (x - 1) | = 3
Problem 18
Solve each equation.
Problem 20
Solve each equation. |x + 1 | = |1 -3x|
Problem 22
Solve each equation. |3 - 2x | = |5 - 2x |
Problem 28
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 3x - 4 | < 2
Problem 30
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. . | 3x - 4 | ≥ 2
Problem 31
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 1/2 - x | ≤ 2
Problem 32
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 3/5 + x | < 1
Problem 34
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 5| x + 1 | > 12
Problem 35
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 5 - 3x | > 7
Problem 36
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 7 - 3x | > 4
Problem 38
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 7 - 3x | ≤ 4
Problem 39
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | (2/3)x + 1/2 | ≤ 1/6
Problem 40
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 5/3 - (1/2) x | > 2/9
Problem 41
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 0.01x + 1 | < 0.01
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Back