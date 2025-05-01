Problem 22
For ƒ(x) = 3x and g(x)= (1/4)x find each of the following. Round answers to the nearest thousandth as needed. g(-5/2)
Problem 24
For ƒ(x) = 3x and g(x)= (1/4)x find each of the following. Round answers to the nearest thousandth as needed. ƒ(-1.68)
Problem 25
For ƒ(x) = 3x and g(x)= (1/4)x find each of the following. Round answers to the nearest thousandth as needed. g(-1.68)
Problem 27
Graph each function. ƒ(x) = 3x
Problem 29
Graph each function. ƒ(x) = (1/3)x
Problem 33
Graph each function. ƒ(x) = (1/10)-x
Problem 35
Graph each function. ƒ(x) = 4-x
Problem 38
Graph each function.
Problem 47
Graph each function. Give the domain and range.
Problem 49
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = 2x+2 - 4
Problem 53
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = (1/3)x+2
Problem 55
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = (1/3)-x+1
Problem 59
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = (1/3)x-2 + 2
Problem 61
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = (1/3)x+2 - 1
Problem 62
Graph each function. Give the domain and range.
Problem 73
Solve each equation. (5/2)x = 4/25
Problem 81
Solve each equation. 4x-2 = 23x+3
Problem 85
Solve each equation. x5/2 = 32
Problem 91
Solve each equation. (1/e)-x = (1/e2)x+1
Problem 93
Solve each equation. (√2)x+4 = 4x
Problem 11
If the statement is in exponential form, write it in an equivalent logarithmic form. If the statement is in logarithmic form, write it in exponential form. 34 = 81
Problem 13
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. log 0.1
Problem 17
If the statement is in exponential form, write it in an equivalent logarithmic form. If the statement is in logarithmic form, write it in exponential form.
Problem 20
Solve each equation. x = log3 1/81
Problem 23
Solve each equation.
Problem 24
Solve each equation.
Problem 25
Solve each equation.
Problem 27
Solve each equation.
Problem 29
Solve each equation. logx 25 = -2
Problem 31
Solve each equation. log4 x = 3
Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
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