Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
College Algebra5. Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProperties of LogarithmsCondense Logarithmic Expressions
4:36 minutes
Problem 29a
Textbook Question

For each substance, find the pH from the given hydronium ion concentration to the nearest tenth. See Example 2(a). grapefruit, 6.3*10^-4

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
2:41m

Watch next

Master Condensing a String of Logarithms with a bite sized video explanation from

Start learning
2:41
Condensing a String of Logarithms
Pearson
87
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.