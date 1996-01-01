The mineral wustite is a nonstoichiometric iron oxide with
the empirical formula FexO, where x is a number slightly less
than 1. Wustite can be regarded as an FeO in which some
of the Fe sites are vacant. It has a density of 5.75 g>cm3,
a cubic unit cell with an edge length of 431 pm, and a facecentered
cubic arrangement of oxygen atoms.
(c) Each Fe atom in wustite is in either the +2 or the
+3 oxidation state. What percent of the Fe atoms are in
the +3 oxidation state?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno