Hello everyone today, we are being asked to decide which of the following statements is true. A says the boiling point of noble gasses decreases as you go from top to bottom of the periodic table. This is actually incorrect, and B, which says the opposite the boiling point of noble gasses increases as you go from top to bottom of the periodic table is the correct answer. Noble gasses are all mono atomic. There's only one of each as you get on the family, as you get on the family, the atomic radius. So I was gonna say that the radius of the atom is going to increase and therefore the size of the electron cloud. This makes it so that there's more polarize ability within the atom and therefore you're going to have stronger London dispersion forces and so increasing stronger London desperation force is going to equal an increase in the boiling point. And that is exactly what B is saying. I hope this helped and until next time.

