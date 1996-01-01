The half-reactions that occur in ordinary alkaline batteries can be written as
In 1999, researchers in Israel reported a new type of alkaline battery, called a “super-iron” battery. This battery uses the same anode reaction as an ordinary alkaline battery but involves the reduction of FeO42- ion (from K2FeO4) to solid Fe(OH)3 at the cathode.
(a) Use the following standard reduction potential and any data from Appendixes C and D to calculate the stan-dard cell potential expected for an ordinary alkaline battery:
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
11views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Redox Reactions with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno