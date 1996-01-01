Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Chemistry6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous ReactionsRedox Reactions
0:37 minutes
Problem 162
Textbook Question

The half-reactions that occur in ordinary alkaline batteries can be written as In 1999, researchers in Israel reported a new type of alkaline battery, called a “super-iron” battery. This battery uses the same anode reaction as an ordinary alkaline battery but involves the reduction of FeO42- ion (from K2FeO4) to solid Fe(OH)3 at the cathode. (a) Use the following standard reduction potential and any data from Appendixes C and D to calculate the stan-dard cell potential expected for an ordinary alkaline battery:

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
11views
Was this helpful?
1:53m

Watch next

Master Redox Reactions with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.