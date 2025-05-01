The half-reactions that occur in ordinary alkaline batteries can be written as In 1999, researchers in Israel reported a new type of alkaline battery, called a 'super-iron' battery. This battery uses the same anode reaction as an ordinary alkaline battery but involves the reduction of FeO 4 2- ion (from K 2 FeO 4 ) to solid Fe(OH) 3 at the cathode. (c) A super-iron battery should last longer than an ordinary alkaline battery of the same size and weight because its cathode can provide more charge per unit mass. Quan-titatively compare the number of coulombs of charge released by the reduction of 10.0 g K 2 FeO 4 to Fe(OH) 3 with the number of coulombs of charge released by the reduction 10.0 g of MnO 2 to MnO(OH).