Problem
One way to measure ionization energies is ultraviolet photoelectron
spectroscopy (PES), a technique based on the
photoelectric effect. (Section 6.2) In PES, monochromatic
light is directed onto a sample, causing electrons to
be emitted. The kinetic energy of the emitted electrons is
measured. The difference between the energy of the photons
and the kinetic energy of the electrons corresponds to the
energy needed to remove the electrons (that is, the ionization
energy). Suppose that a PES experiment is performed
in which mercury vapor is irradiated with ultraviolet light
of wavelength 58.4 nm. (c) The kinetic energy of the emitted electrons is measured to be 1.72 * 10-18 J. What is the first ionization energy of Hg, in kJ>mol?