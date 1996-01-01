In an experiment to study the photoelectric effect, a scientist
measures the kinetic energy of ejected electrons as a function of
the frequency of radiation hitting a metal surface. She obtains
the following plot. The point labeled “n0” corresponds to light
with a wavelength of 542 nm. (a) What is the value of n0 in s - 1?
