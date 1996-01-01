Everyone here acts at 25°C. What is the morality of associate prepared by dissolving? 32.6 ml of ethanol, 250 millions of water. And it has a final solution volume of 275 ml. Given the density of ethanol and the density of water. Recall that morality m It was the malls of the salute. Bye bye kilograms of a solvent. I need the first time the most of the so you have 32.6 ml at an all. We have the density of Ethanol, which is 0.789 g per male leader. And in one wall of ethanol at the Mueller mass. And this is two times 12.011 g a six I was 1.008 g Plus 15.999 g. We're gonna get 46 07 g. That's gonna give us 0.55 83 balls. So now we need to find the mass of the solvent. 250 ml. You have the density of water, which is one g male leader in one kg Of 1000 g. And this gives us 0.25 telegrams. So now we can put these bags into the equation, we're gonna get em was 0. 83 walls By 0.25 telegrams. So the morality gonna be 2.23. Thanks for watching my video. And I hope it was helpful

