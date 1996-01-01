The mass percent of an element in a compound is the mass of the element (total mass of the element’s atoms in the com-pound) divided by the mass of the compound (total mass of all atoms in the compound) times 100%. What is the mass per-cent of each element in acetaminophen? (See Problem 2.170.)
