General Chemistry3. Chemical ReactionsMass Percent
Problem 171
The mass percent of an element in a compound is the mass of the element (total mass of the element’s atoms in the com-pound) divided by the mass of the compound (total mass of all atoms in the compound) times 100%. What is the mass per-cent of each element in acetaminophen? (See Problem 2.170.)

