Assume that you have a gas cylinder with a movable piston filled with oxygen. The initial conditions are T = 250 K, n = 0.140 mol O2, and P = 1.00 atm. If the initial volume is 1.0 L, what is the volume when the temperature is increased
to 400 K and the pressure is decreased to 0.75 atm? (LO 10.3)
(a) 2.1 L (b) 1.2 L
(c) 0.83 L (d) 1.6 L
