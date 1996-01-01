Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Which molecule has polar bonds but is nonpolar? (LO 8.6) (a) SF6 (b) SF2 (c) F2 (d) NF3

Relevant Solution
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.