A 0.500 L reaction vessel equipped with a movable piston
is filled completely with a 3.00% aqueous solution of
hydrogen peroxide. The H2O2 decomposes to water and O2
gas in a first-order reaction that has a half-life of 10.7 h.
As the reaction proceeds, the gas formed pushes the piston
against a constant external atmospheric pressure of
738 mm Hg. Calculate the PV work done (in joules) after a
reaction time of 4.02 h. (You may assume that the density
of the solution is 1.00 g/mL and that the temperature of the
system is maintained at 20 °C.)