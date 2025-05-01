Second-Order Reactions

A second-order reaction is one where the rate of reaction is proportional to the square of the concentration of one reactant or to the product of the concentrations of two reactants. For the decomposition of acetaldehyde, the rate law can be expressed as rate = k[CH3CHO]^2, where k is the rate constant. Understanding this concept is crucial for analyzing how changes in concentration affect the reaction rate and for calculating the rate constant from pressure data.