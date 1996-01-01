Hey everyone in this example, we want to give the name for each of the given molecular substances. So let's go ahead and begin with the first substance. But before we actually begin, because these are molecular substances, we want to recall that these are going to consist of all non metal atoms bonded to one another, sharing electrons. Now, in order to name these, we want to follow a certain format where our first non medal, we keep the name of it. If it doesn't have any sub scripts next to it, now, we're going to go ahead and write that name out. And then in response to our second nonmetal that responded to, We're going to go ahead and actually add a prefix based on any subscript that is bonded or that it contains. Once we add that prefix, our third step is going to be then removing our suffix. And when we remove our suffix of our second nonmetal, we're going to then add ID to the end. And so this is going to all give us our compound name. And so let's go ahead and begin with part A. Now that we've recalled that information. So we have our first atom here, our first non metal, just carbon. So we don't have any subscript. We can just write out carbon. Next we have the carbon bonded to a sulfur atom. Now do we have any subscript snow? But we still need to add a prefix to our Name for our 2nd nonmetal. And so because it's just one sulfur, we would say mono as the prefix there. And we're going to head going to go ahead and write out what sulfur would be on its own as a ion. And we would recall that we would form the sulfate ion. Our next step is now to remove the prefix of this ion name. So we would remove the, sorry the suffix of this ion name. And so we would remove The Suffolk's here being eight. Now that we've removed the suffix, we just have to go ahead and add ID. And so therefore we form our compound name, carbon mano sulfide for our first given molecule. So this is our first answer here and now we can go ahead and proceed to the second example in B. So again we have our first non metal which is phosphorus here. So we can just write that out. We don't need to include the prefix because it's just one next. We're gonna go ahead and focus on the second nonmetal that it's bonded to which is as an ion I date. And so we need to make sure we write the prefix of that ion first it has a subscript of three. So the prefects we would add would be the prefix for three which is try next again. We said that as an ion I. A date would form so I date is written as I O D A T E. The next step is to go ahead and remove our suffix eight which is the ending there and let me just keep the colors consistent. So that should be purple. And once we remove the suffix, we're going to just go ahead and add ID. And so therefore this forms our compound name, phosphorus tri iodide. So this would be our second answer for part B of this question. Moving on to part C. We have silicon or bonded to four atoms of flooring. Silicon is our first non metal. We don't need to go ahead and add a prefix because it just has a prefix of one. So we just write silicon. But for the second non medal we have flooring which has a subscript of four referring to its prefix that we have to add on because it's the second nonmetal. And so for the prefix for we would use Tetra in the name. Our next step is to go ahead and write out what flooring is as an ion. And so that would be floor rate. And specifically this is florian as an oxy an ion, so bonded to an oxygen as an ion. And so this ending eight is our suffix. And we want to go ahead and remove that and add I'd just like before and we produce our compound name silicon tetra fluoride. And so this is going to be our answer for part C of this question. And lastly we have party where we have N four S 4. So because our first nonmetal here nitrogen has a subscript, we're going to have to add a prefix here. So our prefixes also for four, going to be tetra. And we're going to still say our first non middle name which is nitrogen. So tetra nitrogen. And then our next step is to do the same thing for a second on metal. We want to add its prefix first. We have a subscript of four here. So our prefix is also going to be tetra and then we want to list out the oxy acid name or sorry, the oxy ion name of our second nonmetal. And so as an oxy ion, sulfur would form the sulfate an ion. So following our steps from before we remove that suffix eight and we go ahead and add ID to produce our final name of our compound here. Touch your nitrogen tetra sulfide. And so this is going to complete part D and this entire example as our final answer. So if you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video

