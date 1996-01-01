Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry14. SolutionsFreezing Point Depression
2:46 minutes
Problem 115
A solution prepared by dissolving 3.00 g of ascorbic acid (vitamin C, C6H8O6) in 50.0 g of acetic acid has a freez- ing point that is depressed by ΔT = 1.33 °C below that ofpure acetic acid. What is the value of the molal freezing- point-depression constant for acetic acid?

