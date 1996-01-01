A solution prepared by dissolving 3.00 g of ascorbic acid (vitamin C, C6H8O6) in 50.0 g of acetic acid has a freez- ing point that is depressed by ΔT = 1.33 °C below that ofpure acetic acid. What is the value of the molal freezing- point-depression constant for acetic acid?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Freezing Point Depression Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno