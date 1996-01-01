A scuba diver is breathing compressed air that is 21% (by volume) oxygen at a depth of 66 ft. beneath the surface. The total pressure at this depth is 3.0 atm. The Henry’s law constant (k) for O2 in water at a normal body temperature (37 °C ) is 1.93 * 10-3 mol>(L atm). What is the solubility
of O2 in the blood of the diver at 66 ft. beneath the surface?
(a) 1.22 * 10-3 M (b) 2.76 * 10-2 M
(c) 1.22 * 10-1 M (d) 2.76 * 10-1 M
