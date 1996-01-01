Hello everyone. So in this video we're given a statement we're trying to prove if it's true or false. So the statement reads that the temperature change from 250 Kelvin's to 150 Kelvin's of a process where an ideal gas goes from state a. To state b. Is dependent on whether the process is irreversible or reversible. So let's recall that a reversible reaction. Let's actually write this down as well. So a reversible process is one where we can restore the system to its original condition with no changes to its surrounding so we can destroy it to restore the system to its original state. With no change. Two surroundings. Now for an irreversible process is one that leaves the surrounding somehow change and the system is restored to its or when it's restored to its original state. So again a reverse irreversible process is the one that leaves the surroundings changed when the system is restored to its original ST. Okay so we're talking about are we given these two temperature changes? So temperature is a so t. Is a state function. What state function means is that the values don't really depend on the path taken between these states. So that means whether the process is reversible or irreversible, it's not gonna affect the temperature change. Therefore then this makes our statement false. Alright so this is going to be my final answer for this problem. Thank you all so much for watching

