Adrenaline is the hormone that triggers the release of extra
glucose molecules in times of stress or emergency. A solution of 0.64 g of adrenaline in 36.0 g of CCl4 elevates the
boiling point by 0.49 °C. Calculate the approximate molar
mass of adrenaline from this data.
