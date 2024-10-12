Consider the combustion of isopropanol, C 3 H 7 OH(l), which is the primary component of rubbing alcohol: C 3 H 7 OH(l) + 9/2 O 2 (g) → 3 CO 2 (g) + 4 H 2 O(l) ΔH = -2248 kJ (b) Balance the forward reaction with whole-number coefficients. What is ΔH for the reaction represented by this equation?