Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Chemistry13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular ForcesCrystalline Solids
1:57 minutes
Problem 139
Textbook Question

Europium(II) oxide is a semiconductor with a band gap of 108 kJ/mol. Below 69 K, it is also ferromagnetic, meaning all the unpaired electrons on europium are aligned in the same direction. How many f electrons are present on each europium ion in EuO? (In lanthanide ions the 4f orbitals are lower in energy than the 6s orbitals.)

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
1:31m

Watch next

Master Crystalline Solids Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.