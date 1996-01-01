Europium(II) oxide is a semiconductor with a band gap of
108 kJ/mol. Below 69 K, it is also ferromagnetic, meaning
all the unpaired electrons on europium are aligned in the
same direction. How many f electrons are present on each
europium ion in EuO? (In lanthanide ions the 4f orbitals
are lower in energy than the 6s orbitals.)
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Crystalline Solids Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno