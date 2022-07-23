The mineral wustite is a nonstoichiometric iron oxide with the empirical formula FexO, where x is a number slightly less than 1. Wustite can be regarded as an FeO in which some of the Fe sites are vacant. It has a density of 5.75 g>cm3, a cubic unit cell with an edge length of 431 pm, and a facecentered cubic arrangement of oxygen atoms. (c) Each Fe atom in wustite is in either the +2 or the +3 oxidation state. What percent of the Fe atoms are in the +3 oxidation state?