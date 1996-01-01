Fish generally need an O2 concentration in water of at least 4 mg/L for survival. What partial pressure of oxygen above the water in atmospheres at 0 °C is needed to obtain this concentration? The solubility of O2 in water at 0 °C and 1 atm partial pressure is 2.21 * 10-3 mol>L.
