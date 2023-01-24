Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Human blood gives rise to an osmotic pressure of approxi-mately 7.7 atm at body temperature, 37.0 °C. What must the molarity of an intravenous glucose solution be to give rise to the same osmotic pressure as blood?

