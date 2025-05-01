Phase Changes and Kinetic Energy

Phase changes, such as melting, are influenced by the kinetic energy of molecules. At -2 °C, the kinetic energy of water molecules is sufficient to overcome the forces holding them in a solid state, allowing melting to occur when salt is added. However, at -30 °C, the kinetic energy is too low for the water molecules to transition from solid to liquid, even with the presence of salt, preventing any melting from happening.