Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Problem

For the decomposition reaction PCl51g2 ∆ PCl31g2 + Cl21g2, Kp = 381 at 600 K and Kc = 46.9 at 700 K. (a) Is the reaction endothermic or exothermic? Explain. Does your answer agree with what you would predict based on bond energies?

Relevant Solution
clock
6m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.