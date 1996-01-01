Hey everyone, we're told to give the arrangement of the following an increasing inter molecular energy of attraction. If butane is a gas, potassium permanganate is a solid and grooming is a liquid at room temperature. Now we know that gas particles are far apart and they are in constant random motion. So it's average, attractive energy will be the least followed by liquids since the particles are close together, but they are moving relative to one another. And lastly, with the strongest inner molecular energy of attraction, this would be our solids, and this is because our particles are essentially in fixed positions relative to one another. So when we rank this in increasing inter molecular energy of attraction, butane will be our least since it is a gas, followed by roaming as a liquid in room temperature. And lastly potassium permanganate, which will have the strongest inner molecular energy of attraction. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions.

