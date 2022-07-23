Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 24a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 1, Problem 24a

A silvery metal is put inside a beaker of water. Bubbles form on the surface of the metal and it dissolves gradually. (a) Is this an example of a chemical or a physical change?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone today, we have a question telling us that a small piece of metal is placed in a beaker of water, where the metal burst into flames before gradually dissolving in water, determine if this is a physical or chemical change. So let's remember our definitions here in a chemical change. The composition is changed by the process. In a physical change, the composition is not changed. In this case we have a metal reacting with water and it is forming a hydroxide and hydrogen gas, so our composition is being changed by the process. So our answer is a chemical change. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label each of the following as either a physical process or a chemical process: (b) production of urine in the kidneys

694
views
Textbook Question

Label each of the following as either a physical process or a chemical process: (c) melting a piece of chocolate

618
views
Textbook Question

A match is lit and held under a cold piece of metal. The following observations are made: (a) The match burns. (b) The metal gets warmer. (c) Water condenses on the metal. (d) Soot (carbon) is deposited on the metal. Which of these occurrences are due to physical changes, and which are due to chemical changes?

864
views
Textbook Question

(a) Calculate the kinetic energy, in joules, of a 15-g bullet moving at 120 m/s.

696
views
Textbook Question

Two positively charged particles are first brought close together and then released. Once released, the repulsion between particles causes them to move away from each other. (a) This is an example of potential energy being converted into what form of energy?

524
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Two positively charged particles are first brought close together and then released. Once released, the repulsion between particles causes them to move away from each other. (b) Does the potential energy of the two particles prior to release increase or decrease as the distance between them is increased.

1015
views
1
rank