Chapter 1, Problem 22
A match is lit and held under a cold piece of metal. The following observations are made: (a) The match burns. (b) The metal gets warmer. (c) Water condenses on the metal. (d) Soot (carbon) is deposited on the metal. Which of these occurrences are due to physical changes, and which are due to chemical changes?
(b) Which properties of zinc can you describe from the photo? Are these physical or chemical properties?
Label each of the following as either a physical process or a chemical process: (b) production of urine in the kidneys
Label each of the following as either a physical process or a chemical process: (c) melting a piece of chocolate
A silvery metal is put inside a beaker of water. Bubbles form on the surface of the metal and it dissolves gradually. (a) Is this an example of a chemical or a physical change?
(a) Calculate the kinetic energy, in joules, of a 15-g bullet moving at 120 m/s.
Two positively charged particles are first brought close together and then released. Once released, the repulsion between particles causes them to move away from each other. (a) This is an example of potential energy being converted into what form of energy?