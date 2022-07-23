Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 72e
Chapter 1, Problem 72e

Give the derived SI units for each of the following quantities in base SI units: (e) power = work/time

Video transcript

Hi everyone today, we have a question where our goal is using S. I. Based units derive a unit for voltage where V equals energy overcharge, so energy equals mass times velocity squared. So in this case using R. S. I. Units that's going to equal kilograms times meters squared per second squared and our current is going to equal and peers which equals Coolum per second. So a cool um is going to equal and peers times second. So voltage is going to equal kilograms times meters squared per second squared times one, divided by Amperes, times seconds, and that equals kilograms times meter squared times 2nd to the negative 3rd times and peers To the -1. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
