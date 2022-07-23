Chapter 1, Problem 72g
"Give the derived SI units for each of the following quantities in base SI units: (g) energy = mass ⨉ (velocity)2
Video transcript
What type of quantity (for example, length, volume, density) do the following units indicate? (g) Pa.
Give the derived SI units for each of the following quantities in base SI units: (a) acceleration = distance/time2
Give the derived SI units for each of the following quantities in base SI units: (e) power = work/time
The distance from Earth to the Moon is approximately 240,000 mi. (a) What is this distance in meters?
The distance from Earth to the Moon is approximately 240,000 mi. (b) The peregrine falcon has been measured as traveling up to 350 km/ hr in a dive. If this falcon could fly to the Moon at this speed, how many seconds would it take?
The distance from Earth to the Moon is approximately 240,000 mi. (c) The speed of light is 3.00 ⨉ 108 m/s. How long does it take for light to travel from Earth to the Moon and back again?