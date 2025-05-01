Suppose you have two 1-L flasks, one containing N2 at STP, the other containing CH4 at STP. How do these systems compare with respect to (a) number of molecules?
Place the following gases in order of increasing average molecular speed at 25 °C: O2, Ar, CO, HCl, CH4.
Key Concepts
Graham's Law of Effusion
Kinetic Molecular Theory
Molar Mass
(c) Calculate the most probable speeds of Cl2 molecules at 300 K.
(b) Calculate the rms speed of NF3 molecules at 25 °C.
(c) Calculate the most probable speed of an ozone molecule in the stratosphere, where the temperature is 270 K.
Suppose you have two 1-L flasks, one containing N2 at STP, the other containing CH4 at STP. How do these systems compare with respect to (c) average kinetic energy of the molecules?
The temperature of a 5.00-L container of N2 gas is increased from 20 °C to 250 °C. If the volume is held constant, predict qualitatively how this change affects the following: (b) the rootmean-square speed of the molecules. (c) the strength of the impact of an average molecule with the container walls. (d) the total number of collisions of molecules with walls per second.